Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

New home sales dropped in June after May’s surge

Home Sales
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - A "sold" is posted outside a single-family home in a residential neighborhood in Glenside, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fifth consecutive month in June 2022 as higher mortgage rates and rising prices kept many home hunters on the sidelines. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday, July 20, that existing home sales fell 5.4% last month from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Home Sales
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 10:33:47-04

WASHINGTON — New home sales dropped in June from the month before, even as buyers continued to rely on new construction as an alternative to the historically low supply of existing homes for sale.

Sales of newly constructed homes were down 2.5% in June from May, although they were up 23.8% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau.

June’s month-over-month pullback is further evidence that while the new construction market is being boosted by the exceptionally low inventory of existing homes for sale, affordability concerns remain. Homeowners with ultra-low mortgage rates are reluctant to sell and buy another home at a much higher mortgage rate. Sales of existing homes have been down for the past few months, while new home sales have been rising.

Sales of new single‐family houses were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 697,000, down from a revised 715,000 in May. Sales were higher than last June’s estimated rate of 563,000.

Mortgage rates reached as high as 6.79% at the beginning of June, according to Freddie Mac, as uncertainty moved through the financial industry due to the debt ceiling standoff. This increase in mortgage rates cooled mortgage applications.

In some good news for buyers, prices of new homes dropped from May, the report showed. The median price for a new home dropped to $415,400 in June, down from $416,300 the previous month.

Copyright 2023 Cable News Network, a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.