Netflix to roast Tom Brady after his next NFL season

Streaming giant Netflix announced on Tuesday it's going to roast "Gisele Bündchen’s Husband, Tom Brady" after his next NFL season.

In a press release, Netflix said the "sixth-round NFL draft pick and avocado ice cream aficionado" would serve as a producer in a new series of specials and a multi-roast deal, "Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT."

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” said Brady.

Brady's roast is set to tape in 2023. Additional information and roasters will be announced at a later date, Netflix said.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”