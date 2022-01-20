Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Netflix shares fall 20% due to slow subscriber growth

This marks the lowest levels Netflix has seen since 2020
items.[0].image.alt
Jenny Kane/AP
Streaming media company Netflix announced last week that it is raising its standard and premium plans for its US subscribers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Netflix
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 18:02:29-05

Netflix shares fell 20% after subscriber growth slowed down in the fourth quarter of 2021.

These are the lowest levels Netflix has seen since June of 2020.

Netflix company had expected a large jump in subscribers at the end of 2021, after it released new tv shows and movies, including “Emily in Paris,” “Don’t Look Up” and “You.”

Analysts at StreetAccount had expected the streaming giant to add more than 8 million global paid net subscribers during that time.

The Q4 estimate was based on subscriber growth seen in Q4 of 2020. Shares for Roku and Disney also fell more than 4% in after-hours trading.

Looking ahead, Netflix expects to add 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter of this year, well below the 3.98 million it added in the same quarter of 2021.

The news comes after Netflix raised monthly subscription prices last week.

The streaming service’s basic plan now costs $9.99, the standard plan is $15.49, and the premium plan is now $19.99 per month.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!