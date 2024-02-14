Watch Now
Nearly 1 in 5 Americans believe in Taylor Swift-election conspiracy theory, poll finds

Taylor Swift
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift arrives at Billboard's Women in Music at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Taylor Swift
Posted at 12:00 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 12:00:41-05

A new poll from Monmouth University found that just under 1 in 5 Americans believe Taylor Swift is part of a covert effort to help President Joe Biden win the 2024 election.

Monmouth found that 46 percent of Americans have heard something about Swift being part of a supposed covert government effort to help President Biden win the 2024 election, and 18 percent of Americans believe the conspiracy exists.

According to the poll, 71 percent of people who believe the conspiracy identified as or lean toward the Republican Party.

While 1 in 5 Americans believe Swift is part of an election conspiracy, 68 percent of the American public approve of Swift's efforts to encourage fans to vote.

The Monmouth poll found nearly 40 percent of Americans have a favorable impression of Swift, while only 13 percent have an unfavorable view of the global superstar.

