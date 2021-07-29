National Chicken Wing Day 2021: Where to score free and discounted wings

Get out your blue cheese and ranch dressing. You are going to need the creamy condiments to take advantage of deals on Thursday.

In 1977, the City of Buffalo proclaimed July 29 to be National Chicken Wing Day.

A number of restaurant chains are celebrating the "food holiday" by offering deals.

Beef 'O' Brady's

You can buy six or 10 boneless wings and get another six or 10 free on Thursday.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The chain is offering a buy-one-get-one deal Thursday on boneless wings for dine-in or takeout.

Hooters

Guests dining-in Thursday can receive 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings.

Smokey Bones or The Wing Experience

When you buy four "whole wings" you will get eight boneless wings free on Thursday.

Thighstop

The virtual restaurant operated by Wingstop is offering a deal Thursday where you receive two free bone-in thighs with any $15 purchase at Thighstop.com or DoorDash.

7-Eleven

Throught the 7-Eleven app, you can get five free bone-in wings when you buy five with 7-Eleven Delivery. And the 7Rewards loyalty program is offering BOGO boneless wing skewers.

Perdue Farms

The chicken producer is offering a National Chicken Wing Day Bundle on its website. You can receive fifteen pounds of chicken wings on Thursday for $69.99. That is a savings of nearly $30.

All the National Chicken Wing Deals listed are only available at participating locations. Please check with your local restaurant to make sure it is offering the deal on Thursday.