N. Korea says 4th new test-firing was anti-aircraft missile

Ahn Young-joon/AP
People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a news program, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Kim expressed his willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea to promote peace in early October, while he shrugged off recent U.S. offers for dialogue by calling them "more cunning ways" to conceal its hostility against the North, state media reported Thursday. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Posted at 9:38 PM, Sep 30, 2021
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it test-fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile.

The resumption of missile tests and offer for conditional talks with Seoul are seen by some as an attempt to extract concessions in nuclear diplomacy with the U.S.

North Korea says its test Thursday was aimed at confirming operations of the missile launcher, radar and other systems.

North Korea's neighbors did not publicly confirm the test soon after it occurred, indicating it may not have been a major weapons test.

South Korea has said it would prepare for the restoration of the communication channels that have been largely dormant for a year.

