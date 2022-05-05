Watch
Musk gets $7B backing for Twitter bid from tech heavyweights

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk has strengthened the equity stake of his offer to buy Twitter with commitments of more than $7 billion from a range of investors, including Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. In a regulatory filing, Twitter Inc. also disclosed that Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud has pledged 35 million Twitter shares. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 12:44 PM, May 05, 2022
Billionaire Elon Musk has strengthened the equity stake of his offer to buy Twitter with commitments of more than $7 billion from a range of investors, including Oracle co-founder and Tesla board member Larry Ellison.

Some other investors include Sequoia Capital Fund, which pledged $800 million, and VyCapital, which pledged $700 million.

Ellison is making the biggest contribution, pegged at $1 billion.

A Thursday regulatory filing also showed that Musk initially was set to receive $12.5 billion in margin loans to help fund the deal, but is now cutting that amount in half, to $6.25 billion.

The entire purchase is valued at $44 billion.

Once the transaction is completed, Twitter will become a privately held company.

