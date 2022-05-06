Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Motherhood deferred: US median age for giving birth hits 30

Older Motherhood
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Minchillo/AP
Allyson Jacobs stands for a portrait outside her workplace, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in New York. For Jacobs, life in her 20s and 30s was about focusing on her career in health care and enjoying the club scene in New York City. It wasn't until she turned 40 that she and her husband started trying to have children. They had a son when she was 42. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Older Motherhood
Posted at 12:26 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 12:26:23-04

Over the past three decades, birth rates have declined for women in their 20s and jumped for women in their late 30s and early 40s, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau released this spring ahead of Mother's Day.

Experts say decisions by women to invest in their education and careers so they can better support their children have contributed to the age shift.

RECOMMENDED: Social Security Administration releases most popular names in 2021

Older motherhood also is taking place in developed countries in Europe and Asia, and it means that U.S. population growth could continue to slow down since the ability to have children tends to decrease with age.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!