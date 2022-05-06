Motherhood deferred: US median age for giving birth hits 30

Over the past three decades, birth rates have declined for women in their 20s and jumped for women in their late 30s and early 40s, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau released this spring ahead of Mother's Day.

Experts say decisions by women to invest in their education and careers so they can better support their children have contributed to the age shift.

RECOMMENDED: Social Security Administration releases most popular names in 2021

Older motherhood also is taking place in developed countries in Europe and Asia, and it means that U.S. population growth could continue to slow down since the ability to have children tends to decrease with age.