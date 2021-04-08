More parents, kids struggling with signs of ADD, ADHD amid pandemic

The forced change in routine because of the pandemic has made remote learning difficult for children and especially those who thrive with a routine at school.

With so many families working and learning together at home, ABC15 has learned calls to the helpline for Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD) are up by 62%.

Our ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Sanford Silverman is a psychologist here in the Valley who specializes in Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

"It's harder. I mean, at home, it's really hitting kids with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in the gut, because the structure isn't there. And they don't have the ability to socialize and bounce off other kids. And so the parent has to step in, and it's just the hardest situation because they have to structure their own time and behavior," Dr. Silverman says.

Dr. Silverman is also a former school counselor who specializes in state-of-the-art treatments for ADD and ADHD.

He says distractions and sitting for long periods of time can be difficult for anyone but knowing if your child has ADHD isn't as easy to diagnose as one might think.

"You have to look at how chronic and pervasive are these issues? Is this is something that is just occurring now because there's some external stressors and more demands in the environment or school is harder? Or is this a pattern that we typically have?"

If your kids are showing signs of being impulsive, inattentive, or hyperactive, Dr. Silverman says it's probably time to see a professional.

But kids aren't the only focus here.

Some parents who are calling the CHADD helpline are sharing their own struggles with time management and the ability to focus.

Dr. Silverman says that's where things can get tricky.

"Further complicating the issue is ADHD is typically a genetic issue. So basically, the parent is having to deal with the child's ADD and, you know, a good part of the time one of the parents has it themselves."

Dr. Silverman also says some simple changes at home, like setting a consistent schedule and clear guidelines for daily tasks, can make life easier for the entire family.

This story was first reported by Kaley O'Kelley at KNXV.