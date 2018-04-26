Military jet down at Arizona airport, pilot ejected

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. - A military jet went down at Lake Havasu Airport on Tuesday morning.

According to the United States Air Force, an F-16C aircraft assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona diverted and attempted to land at the Lake Havasu Airport around 10:30 a.m. local time.

Lake Havasu Fire said the pilot of the plane was able to eject and is expected to be okay. The incident occurred during a routine training exercise.

Lake Havasu Airport is located about three and a half hours northwest of Phoenix near the state border with California.