Military jet crashes on former South Carolina governor's property

A military jet crashed in South Carolina on Thursday while conducting a "routine flight."

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort said in a statement that both Marines in the F/A-18D Hornet ejected safely.

"The aircraft crashed in an unpopulated area near Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina," the statement says.

According to The Beaufort Gazette, the plane crashed on former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford's property.

Sanford reportedly said the jet went down near where his father is buried. He apparently wasn't at the property when the jet crashed.

It's not clear what caused the jet to go down.

"A safety investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the mishap," the military said.