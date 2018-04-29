Migrant caravan planning to cross border into U.S.

A protest has erupted at the U.S-Mexico border. Watch streaming video in the player below:

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The journey has come to an end for hundreds of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

A large caravan arrived in Tijuana within the last week and have waited until Sunday to cross the border into San Diego.

Late Sunday afternoon, members of the caravan plan to turn themselves in to customs agents seeking asylum.

Most of the roughly 400 migrants in the caravan are women and children who have been staying in shelters, seeking legal counsel before trying to cross the border.

Border patrol agents released a statement Saturday saying several groups associated with the caravan have been illegally climbing a scrap metal border fence.

The statement warned anyone with the caravan to “think before you act.” The Secretary of Homeland Security also said in a statement earlier this week that anyone seeking asylum “may be detained while their claims are adjudicated.”

Protesters say the group is taking advantage of U.S. immigration laws. A group called San Diegans for Secure Borders plans to protest at Friendship Park.

They say the migrants are unwelcome and that their claims for asylum are false.