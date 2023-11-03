Matthew Perry foundation established in his honor to help people with addiction

A foundation has been established in Matthew Perry’s name with the goal of helping people “struggling with the disease of addiction.”

Following the actor’s death on Oct. 28, the foundation launched Friday and is accepting donations to help individuals dealing with addiction, according to a press release.

“In the spirit of Matthew Perry’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” a statement from the foundation reads.

The organization is sponsored and maintained by the public charity, the National Philanthropic Trust.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on “Friends,” was open about his efforts to recover from drug and alcohol abuse throughout his life in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.”

In an interview last year, Perry said he hoped to be remembered most for his efforts helping others struggling with addiction.

The website for the foundation can be found here.

