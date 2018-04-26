Maryland man kills wife, leaves kids with strangers, then kills himself, police say

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Police are investigating a murder-suicide that started in Baltimore County and ended in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Baltimore County Police found 28-year-old Amber Lynne Cox dead inside her home in the 10600 block of Davis Avenue in Woodstock. They say she was shot at least one time.

According to police, Cox's husband, 35-year-old Harry Anthony Ray, was the one who killed her. Rey then took his three young boys to a Red Lobster at Arundel Mills Shopping Center and left them with strangers.

Anne Arundel Police later found Rey dead in his truck only a few miles down the road. He was parked in the 7600 block of Sandy Farm Road in Severn.

Preliminary investigations show Rey killed his wife, took the kids to the Red Lobster, then drove to Severn and killed himself. Details cannot be confirmed until the completion of the autopsy and the follow-up investigation.

The three kids, 7-year-old twins and a 6-year-old, were not injured and have been released to the custody of family members.