Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise

Julio Cortez/AP
Migrants are released from United States Border Patrol custody at a humanitarian center, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 9:40 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 21:41:00-04

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — U.S. officials say many of the thousands of Haitian migrants camped in the small Texas border town of Del Rio are being released in the United States with notices to appear in immigration court or to an immigration office.

The criteria for who is released is unclear.

The move undercuts the Biden administration’s public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion to Haiti.

The releases come despite a massive effort to expel Haitians on flights under pandemic-related authority that denies migrants a chance to seek asylum.

CNN reports that families seeking asylum would have a legal argument to make for staying in the U.S.

A U.S. official says there are seven daily flights to Haiti planned starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

