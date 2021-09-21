Watch
Man who filmed Rodney King video in 1991 dies of COVID

E.J. FLYNN/AP
FILE - In this April 26, 1997 file photo George Holliday points to the spot along a roadside in the Lake View Terrace section of Los Angeles where he videotaped Rodney King being beaten in April 1992, during a news conference in Los Angeles. Holliday, a plumber who gained local and national fame 30 years ago when he used his video camera to tape the infamous Los Angeles police beating of motorist Rodney King in Lake View Terrace, has died from COVID-19, it was reported Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/E.J. Flynn,File)
George Holliday
The man who famously shot video of four Los Angeles police officers beating Rodney King in 1991 has died of COVID-19.

According to the Los Angeles Times and the Associated Press, George Holliday, 61, died Sunday at a hospital where he had been for more than a month.

The AP reported that Holliday shot the grainy video after being awoken by a traffic stop outside his home in San Fernando Valley on March 3, 1991. Holliday went outside to shoot it, catching four white officers kicking and punching King, a Black motorist.

In 1992, the officers were acquitted in the beating, which led to the city erupting in violence.

By the time the now-infamous LA Riot was over, more than 60 people were dead, and over 2,500 people were injured.

