Man wanted in homicide 'ambushes' police, shot dead at police headquarters in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man being investigated for a homicide was shot and killed after he reportedly pulled into the parking lot of police headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina and opened fire on officers.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were investigating a domestic homicide on Thursday afternoon. They reported that while responding to a shots fired call for service, they found 24-year-old Brittany White had been shot and killed inside a home on Carlyle Drive.

Detectives had identified Jonathan Bennett, 23, as their primary suspect.

Bennett and White had an infant child together and police said that they believed Bennett shot White took the infant with him. This prompted a massive search for 2-month-old Journei Bennett. Investigators were working on an Amber Alert to try to find her.

By 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, approximately two hours later, the 2-month-old infant was located safe and unharmed. At that time, police were still searching for Bennett.

UPDATE: The baby has been located safe and unharmed. CMPD is still searching for Mr. Bennett. If you see him, please call 911. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 11, 2018

Later that evening, a group of CMPD officers were outside in the parking lot of police headquarters in Uptown, Charlotte, giving a briefing on an unrelated case. Reports state that just before 11 p.m., Bennett ambushed them, firing several rounds at the officers.

Several officers returned fire, striking Bennett who later died at the hospital.

One CMPD officer was shot in the leg and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"It's obvious he knew we were looking for him. Here's what I'll tell you, times like this make you appreciate people who voluntary put their lives on the line to keep us safe," said CMPD Chief Putney in a press briefing early Friday morning. "Unfortunately, some use that against us."

Bennett was wanted in a domestic-related homicide that occurred earlier in the day. Preliminary investigation shows he pulled into the parking lot of Law Enforcement Center and shot at several officers who were there briefing on an unrelated case. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 12, 2018

Police do not know how many rounds were fired at this time but are conducting a criminal investigation to make sure that the shooting was legal as well as an internal investigation.

"It's a public building, but we're gonna have to think about how we can keep ourselves safe within it. As far as the parking lot, if someone wants to ambush us, they can do that virtually anywhere," Chief Putney said.

Mary Stringini is a Digital Reporter for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.