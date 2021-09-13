Man arrested with bayonet, machete near DNC headquarters, Capitol police say

The United States Capitol Police said they arrested a man on Monday near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington who was armed with multiple knives, including a bayonet and machete.

In a press release, the department said around midnight, a Special Operation Division officer noticed a Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it outside the DNC headquarters.

The officer also noticed that a picture of an American flag was allegedly placed where the license plate should've been, the department said in the press release.

The officer then pulled the truck over and noticed a bayonet and machete inside the vehicle, which are illegal in Washington, D.C., the police said.

The California man, 44-year-old Donald Craighead, was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons.

“This is an excellent example of the work our officers do every day,” said Operational Services Bureau Deputy Chief Jason Bell. “We are so proud of these officers for their vigilance.”

Capitol Police said it's unclear at this time if Craighead was attempting to attend any upcoming demonstrations.