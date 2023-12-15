Making holiday decor safe for loved ones with Alzheimer's or dementia

The holiday season is full of decorating, family traditions, and making memories.

But if you're one of the more than six million families in the U.S. with a loved one diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or dementia, the holidays can be bittersweet.

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America said there are still plenty of ways to create holiday magic with your loved one, it may just look a little different.

When it comes to decorating, they say to keep it simple and safe.

Alzheimer's and dementia patients often struggle with changes in their vision and depth perception.

Make sure there are no loose wires or lights that could be a tripping hazard.

The Alzheimer Foundation said to make sure to involve your loved one if that's something they love to do but phase in the decorations over time.

"Instead of waking up and your living space looks totally different, which can be disorienting or agitating for a person with dementia or Alzheimer's disease, decorate in stages, and that can be a little extra fun because you can really spread the decoration fun over a few days or even a few weeks," said Leah Daly, with the Alzheimers Foundation

Daly also said any time of year, take a person-centered approach; everyone with Alzheimer's or dementia handles changes, crowds, and activities differently.

There's a great resource available for caregivers and families that you might want to have handy.

The Alzheimer's Foundation offers a free helpline. You can call or text anytime - 24/7 - even on holidays.

Phone (866-232-8484)

Webchat (www.alzfdn.org)

Text message (646-586-5283)

The web chat and text message features can serve individuals in more than 90 different languages.

A licensed social worker will be able to answer any questions you have, no matter how big or small.

Click here for more information on making the holiday's Alzheimer's and dementia friendly.