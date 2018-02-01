Loaded grenade launcher surfaces in Florida Goodwill donation bin

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Goodwill employees discovered a grenade launcher, loaded with a live grenade, over the weekend at a Sarasota, Florida store.

Employees at a Bradenton store didn't recognize the weapon and sent it to Goodwill's Bargain Barn in Sarasota.

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded to the store on Sunday. A spokesperson said they disposed of the active grenade by placing the item in a Hazmat locker.

"How is that even possible," asked Shannon Flinton, who shops at Goodwill weekly. "I've seen some crazy, off the wall things, but that's wild."

Goodwill retail store in Bradenton receives an estimated 124,000 items annually, including some bizarre and dangerous donations that never make it to the sales floor.

"A urn with ashes inside of it, firearms, ammunition, gold teeth," said manager Joe Beshures.

It's unknown who donated the grenade launcher but Goodwill Manasota says its staff is trained to identify and dispose of hazardous donations.

"We would never want to put any of our customers or employees in any safety risk at all," said Beshures.