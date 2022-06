LEGO is returning to the U.S.

On Wednesday, the Danish company announced it will be building a 1.7 million-square-foot facility in Virginia.

Officials say the carbon-neutral building should be completed by 2025.

They expect to hire close to 2,000 employees.

This will be LEGO's seventh global factory and the first in the U.S. since its Connecticut factory shut down in 2006.

LEGO is riding the wave of a COVID-fueled boom, saying its shares climbed 27% in 2021.