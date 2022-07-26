Watch Now
'Leave it to Beaver' star Tony Dow dead at 77

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home and studio in the Topanga area of Los Angeles.
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 26, 2022
Tony Dow, who played Wally on the sitcom "Leave it to Beaver," died at the age of 77.

Dow's management team made the announcement on Dow's Facebook page Tuesday.

"Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate, funny and humble," the statement says. "It was truly a joy to just be around him."

Dow's team announced the actor was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. However, they did not disclose what type of cancer he was battling.

In an update last week, they described Dow's situation as a roller coaster of "ups and downs."

In addition to playing Wally on "Leave it to Beaver," Dow also had roles in Star Trek and Babylon 5.

