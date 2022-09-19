Watch Now
Las Vegas police reportedly investigating fan who appeared to strike Kyler Murray

David Becker/AP
FILE - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas say they're investigating allegations that a fan struck Murray amid celebrations of Arizona's 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)
Posted at 4:51 PM, Sep 19, 2022
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reportedly investigating after Kyler Murray was struck following a game at Allegiant Stadium.

Videos posted online shows Murray running toward the crowd to celebrate after the Arizona Cardinals' come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Upon reaching the first row, a fan appeared to strike Murray.

Murray did not appear to be injured. The incident, however, did provoke a reaction. Murray's teammates came to his defense to de-escalate the situation.

The Associated Press reports that a battery complaint was made to police at the stadium on Sunday. However, police said a suspect had not yet been identified.

