Krispy Kreme is turning 85 and to celebrate it's giving away one year of free original glazed donuts to 8,500 people.

In addition to the sweepstakes, the company is offering an 85-cent original glazed dozen with any purchase on July 15.

Krispy Kreme

To win the free years of donuts, there are two ways to enter. Any purchase from July 11-14 in-shop or online at participating locations is a qualifying entry. You can also fill out and submit a form in-shop to enter. The company said you can do both to increase your chances but there's a limit of one entry per shop visit.

Anyone who enters via any in-shop or online purchase will be randomly selected. If selected as a winner, the prize punch card will be awarded at the time of receipt exchange throughout the four-day period.

Those who enter via in-shop form during the sweepstake period will be randomly selected and informed on 7/16 via email if they have won. If selected as a winner, the guest will need to visit the shop to pick up their prize punch card.

For full sweepstake terms, click here.

