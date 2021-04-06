Krispy Kreme announces new Oreo cookie glaze

“We’ve taken everything fans love about OREO Cookies and ‘glazeifed’ it,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing officer.

The two companies have teamed up for two new donuts that are now available for a limited time.

It's the first time Krispy Kreme has collaborated with another brand to create an all-new glaze for its glaze waterfall.

The new donuts are:



OREO® Cookie Glazed Doughnut: the Original Glazed® Doughnut covered in rich OREO® Cookie Glaze, filled with Cookies and KREME™, and finished with an icing drizzle and OREO® Cookie pieces.