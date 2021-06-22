Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Sister of North Korea's Kim Jong Un derides US official, dismisses chances for talks

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
HOLD FOR USE WITH STORY SLUGGED NORTH KOREA KIM’s SISTER BY HYUNG-JIN KIM, FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo, c, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, arrives for the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File)
Kim Jong Un sister Kim Yo Jong
Posted at 5:19 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 07:16:21-04

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dismissed prospects for an early resumption of diplomacy with the United States, saying that U.S. expectations of talks would “plunge them into a greater disappointment.”

Kim Yo Jong made the comments after U.S. National Security adviser Jake Sullivan described as an “interesting signal” Kim Jong Un’s recent statement that North Korea will be ready for both dialogue and confrontation, but more for confrontation.

On Monday, the top U.S. envoy on North Korea affairs said on a visit to Seoul that he hopes to see a positive reaction from the North soon on U.S. offers for talks.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.