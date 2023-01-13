Kentucky native produces MLK documentary to inspire communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jeremiah Wrong has been producing media for years and is looking for ways to engage and inspire communities.

He released his first film, "After King 23," that's been years in the making. The film focuses on Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and how it's being upheld.

"You know, some of the things that hit the media, you know it just kind of blows your mind," Wrong said. "You know, so it's like, OK, is this where we are in society after Dr. Martin Luther King, after all that we've been through, after all that we went through?"

Wrong interviewed several young Black boys and men from Louisville that voiced their concerns about issues in America — many of those issues are those that impact African Americans. Wrong wanted his film to challenge people to think about how they can continue to carry King's message.

"There are some people in the film that's actually worked directly with Dr. King. So they were able to share some insights," he said.

Wrong says this film will focus on the importance of ownership, education and systematic racism. As a native of Lexington, he wants his community to think about how those issues can be tackled.

"To bring it home is just to stir up that conversation in Lexington, you know, what can we do now?" Wrong said. "What can we do to implement change in Lexington, Kentucky?"

Wrong spoke a lot about issues in the black community, including police brutality and systematic racism. Years after King's "I Have a Dream” speech, Wrong shared what one young man thought King would think of American society today.

"He felt like Dr. King wouldn't be able to live with it," Wrong said. "You know, that it would be overwhelming of some of the experiences of things that we are involved in today."

Wrong says he wanted to bring this film to his hometown as a call to action.

"Anybody that has some spirituality should have a sense of responsibility in their small space with their families, with their community to respond a certain way," Wrong said.

This article was written by Rachel Richardson for WLEX.