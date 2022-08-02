Governor: 37 dead, 1,300 rescued from Kentucky flooding

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Tuesday morning that 37 people have died from flooding that enveloped the eastern foothills of the state over the last six days.

Beshear said the ongoing search and rescue efforts remain “active.” He said officials have performed 1,300 water rescues. He said more bodies were found overnight and the official death toll will rise.

The governor said with high heat expected in the coming days and access to air conditioning and drinking water cut off, cooling centers will be open in eight counties.

The governor also announced there has been $2.3 million raised for the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to go toward flooding relief efforts.

Jackson, Kentucky, had its wettest July on record.