Jury at Kim Potter trial deliberates 3rd day without verdict

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The jury at suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial for the killing of Black motorist Daunte Wright has completed its third day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

The jury weighing the white former Brooklyn Center officer’s fate broke at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Unlike the first two days, jurors had no questions for Judge Regina Chu.

On Tuesday, they asked Chu what they should do if they couldn’t agree on verdicts.

She told them they should continue deliberating.

Potter is charged with two counts of manslaughter in the killing of Wright during an April 11 traffic stop.

She has said she meant to use her Taser on Wright but used her gun instead.