Johnny Depp takes the stand, says ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'

Actor Johnny Depp took the stand on Tuesday in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, saying her domestic abuse allegations against him were disturbing, heinous and "not based in any species of truth."

Depp says Heard falsely accused him of domestic abuse when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post back in 2018. The trial in Fairfax, Virginia, began last week but, prior to Tuesday afternoon, the jury had only seen Depp sitting silently with his team of lawyers. Depp added that he's concerned for his children and the people who have believed in him.

Heard is scheduled to take the stand later in the six-week trial.

Heard's former assistant gave testimony that she spit in her face in a rageful fit of anger on one occasion. In the Washington Post article Heard described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”