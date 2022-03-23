Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Jan. 6 suspect granted asylum in Belarus

Belarus-US Capitol Rioter
Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Evan Neumann of Mill Valley, Calif., who faces criminal charges for participating in the riot, is seeking asylum in Belarus, the country's state TV reported on Monday, Nov. 8, a move that could further heighten tensions between the turbulent former Soviet nation and the United States. ​(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Belarus-US Capitol Rioter
Posted at 1:27 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 13:27:52-04

Evan Neumann, who has been indicted for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, has been granted asylum in Belarus.

In a video posted on Belarusian state television, Neumann called the action "bittersweet."

The FBI currently lists Neumann as a wanted fugitive. It notes that he was indicted on 14 counts in December 2021. He is accused of attacking officers during the insurrection.

The FBI knew Neumann had ties to Ukraine and Belarus. He reportedly crossed the border from Ukraine into Belarus before seeking asylum.

According to NPR, Belarus granted Neumann asylum because it believes the charges are politically motivated.

In the video, Neumann said he has started a life in Belarus and plans to travel to Minsk.

Belarus is a Russian ally and has supported the country in its invasion of Ukraine.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!