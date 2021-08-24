Instagram retiring ‘swipe-up’ feature, replacing it with ‘link stickers’

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Instagram is retiring its “swipe-up” feature and replacing it with “link stickers” for those who have access starting on Aug. 30.

Currently, only users who are verified or have several thousand followers can use the “swipe-up” feature on their Instagram stories to share links to other pages.

Instagram says it’s still evaluating whether to expand link access to more accounts in the future. Developers are looking at things like integrity and safety, like how expanding access to link sharing could impact the spread of misinformation and spam.

The company, which is owned by Facebook, says the transition to “link stickers” will help them determine whether expanding access to more people is the right decision.

Instagram says its current stickers – like those for donations, music, and polls – help streamline the story experience on the app and the “link stickers” will do so as well. The company says they’ll help users further express themselves and share what matters to them.

The “links stickers” will look and function the same way as other current stickers on Instagram stories, according to the company.

“It can toggle to different styles, be resized, and be placed anywhere on your story for maximum impact,” wrote Instagram in a statement provided to The E.W. Scripps Company.

Instagram also hopes the new “link stickers” will further engagement. The company says users can receive quick reactions and replies on posts that have the “link stickers,” like any other story that is shared. You can’t do so with the current “swipe-up” feature.