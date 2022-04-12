TAMPA, Fla. — As inflation across the nation hit a 40-year-high, inflation in the Tampa Bay area was outpacing the nationwide records.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area was 10.2 percent in March 2022, compared to a national rate of 8.5 percent. BLS found the energy index in the area rose by a 14.6 percent rate over the last two months.

But it wasn't just energy prices driving the rampant inflation. The all items less food and energy index jumped 1 percent from January to March, while the food index rose 2.4 percent in the last two months.

Since last year, the food index prices jumped 8.2 percent in the Tampa Bay area while the energy index soared 31.1 percent. Most of the energy index price increases came due to a 46 percent

increase in the gasoline index.

Nationwide, BLS data showed inflation climbed to 8.5% in March, with costs for food, gasoline, housing, and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received.

The Labor Department said the 12-month jump in inflation is the biggest year-over-year increase since December 1981 when Ronald Reagan was president.

Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine. Rental rates have also increased over the past seven months nationwide.

The government’s report also showed that inflation rose 1.2% from February to March, up from a 0.8% increase from January to February.

The Federal Reserve will likely move forward with its plans to continue raising interest rates to fight inflation. It raised its key federal funds rate in March to a range of 0.25% to 0.5%. The Fed is projecting at least six more rate hikes this year.