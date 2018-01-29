Indiana teaching assistant accused of molesting 17 kids

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An 18-year-old southern Indiana man has been arrested on charges alleging he molested 17 children ages 3 to 7 while he worked at a YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant.

Michael Begin Jr., of Jeffersonville, was charged with two counts of child molestation in October. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Friday that he was filing another 20 counts against him.

Authorities say the received reports of more victims after Begin was initially charged. Begin pleaded not guilty to the original charges. His attorney, Jennifer Culotta, says Begin maintains his innocence.

Some victims say they were molested more than once. The abuse allegedly occurred at a YMCA and at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Jeffersonville.

YMCA of Greater Louisville President and CEO Steve Tarver says Begin has been fired. A Greater Clark County Schools representative referred questions to police.