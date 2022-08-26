iHeartMedia launches its own space in Fortnite to host events, concerts

iHeartMedia has ventured into the virtual world by launching its own entertainment space in Fortnite.

On Wednesday, the media giant debuted iHeartLand, which they plan to host events and concerts in hopes of attracting younger audiences, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The space will have several different areas, including a main stage called State Farm Park and mini-games.

The company said the space was developed by Atlas Creative, a game developer specializing in Fortnite Island development.

“Our goal is to meet audiences where they are - delivering innovative, incredible programming to constantly challenge ourselves to take entertainment to the next level. iHeartLand will feature a full calendar of music and podcast performances at State Farm Park that give fans a chance to play and interact with shows and artists in awesome new ways,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group, in a news release.

The company says 20 events are planned over the next 12 months.

The first of which will kick off on Sept. 9 with a special two-part performance by Charlie Puth.