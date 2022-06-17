Idaho police search for owner of lost fanny pack filled with drugs

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Authorities in Idaho are hoping to return lost property to its rightful owner.

The catch is that the owner may not want to claim it.

Garden city police say they are looking for the person who owns this fanny pack.

It’s a sad day when you lose your fanny pack! We found this lost property and know that the owner is probably extremely heartbroken to have lost their beloved fanny pack.🥺 If this is your fanny pack, please head over to GCPD to claim your property 😂 pic.twitter.com/jTRYLtPwk2 — Garden City Police Department (@GCPDIdaho) June 15, 2022

However, it's what was inside the fanny pack that caught the police's attention.

Inside, police found a variety of drugs along with drug paraphernalia.

Police said the owner of the fanny pack can call them or head over to their headquarters to reclaim it.