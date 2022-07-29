'I apologize': Will Smith breaks silence about infamous Oscars slap

Will Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock, months after slapping him during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

"Chris, I apologize to you," Smith said in a video posted on Instagram. "My behavior was unacceptable and I am here whenever you are ready to talk."

Smith walked onto the stage and slapped Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's short hairstyle. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss.

The joke triggered Smith, who said his wife did not tell him to go up there and handle the situation.

"I made a choice on my own, from my own experience, and my history with Chris," Smith said. "Jada had nothing to do with it."

Smith said he reached out to Rock but was told the comedian is not ready to talk.

As for why he didn't apologize to Rock after he won the Oscar for best actor in a leading role, Smith said he was "fogged out at that point."

Smith also apologized to Rock's parents, his family and other nominees who felt the moment overshadowed the award show.

“To all my fellow nominees, this is a community. I won because you voted for me and it really breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment," he said.

Smith ended the video by saying he is deeply remorseful and he is "deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world."