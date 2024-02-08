Watch Now
How Taylor Swift can go from Tokyo to Vegas in time for the big game

Odds are Taylor can swiftly get to Vegas in plenty of time
Is Taylor Swift going to be able to pull off time travel?

It's almost time for the big game, and there's a lot of speculation about whether Swift will be in attendance following her performance in Tokyo, Japan.

Greg Dee explains how the International Date Line plays a role in how Swift will "travel back in time" to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs.

