House committee finds Washington Commanders owner created hostile work environment

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a memo that details Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder's attempt to discredit victims who alleged a hostile work environment.

The memo says Snyder launched a "shadow investigation to influence the NFL’s internal investigation into workplace misconduct."

The NFL was aware of the internal findings and Commissioner Roger Goodell was briefed multiple times, the committee says. The NFL refused to make the findings public, the memo says.

Interviews shed light on Snyder's alleged role in fostering a toxic work environment.

"A former long-time employee described how the team’s culture 'glorified drinking and womanizing,' and recalled an instance when Mr. Snyder had pressured him to drink excessively," the memo states.

It adds that employees were afraid to speak up out of fear they would lose their jobs.

Goodell is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

