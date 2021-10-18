Hooters adjusts uniform policy following social media outcry

Women who work at Hooters will not be forced to wear new uniforms that were panned on social media for being too revealing.

Numerous workers posted pictures and videos on social media, complaining that the new shorts are too short.

Hooters of America, LLC, which operates restaurants in 42 states, started by rolling out the new uniforms at Texas locations, NBC's Today reports.

However, after social media posts about the shorts started going viral, the company said it would allow employees to wear the new uniforms or the original version, according to NBC's Today.

The Original Hooters Group, which has similar branding, never rolled out new uniforms and said it's sticking with the original version, according to the Business Insider.