Tiny homes, big dreams: 13 homeless veterans move into tiny home village in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's been a long road for the Veterans Community Project.

Scripps station KSHB in Kansas City reported on the project when the organization started in November 2015 with a goal of housing 30 homeless veterans in 30 tiny homes. Chris Stout is one of the three vets who started the VCP.

"We had a lot of people tell us we couldn't do it. Not going to do it. Not happening in Kansas City. Well hate to tell you, there's 13 houses on the ground and another 37 more to come," he said.

On Jan. 29, the VCP officially opened its doors to 13 veterans. There are 11 men and 2 women moving into their own tiny homes on the property.

Stout said they used YouTube to learn how to build their first tiny home in his front yard before moving it to the property off 89th and Troost in Kansas City just nine months later. Adding, "I think through this process and had I known back then, I'd need to surround myself with five times the great people I'm already surrounded with."

Most of the people working the grounds and helping build the initial homes are volunteers.

"I've slept in abandoned buildings before. To come from something like that and be standing here like this, I'm truly blessed and I'm not going back. I'm not going back," said Marvin Gregory, another veteran moving in. "I haven't gotten here yet but they have gave me so much hope and it's amazing. It's amazing."

The VCP plans to put 37 more houses on the property in Kansas City. More than 500 cities have reached out to them to learn more about the project and how to replicate it where they are. The VCP has a short list of five cities it wants to expand to by the end of 2018.

Although the concept is simple, Stout explained, "Tiny houses, yeah we wanted to do that. That was our idea but I think a lot of people forget the meat and potatoes of what we do is provide that wraparound service."

The VCP has given out more than 3,700 bus passes to local veterans, and KCATA has given out more than 650,000 rides because of it. That's just one program the organization is pushing.

Stout said he is confident this will be a success for the VCP, but more importantly, for the veterans, they get to bring home.

"I think everybody is going to prosper there and they're going to thrive. I want to be able to see it and be there for them. Let them know this is just the beginning of a ton of great things," he said.

To volunteer, donate or learn more about the Veterans Community Project, click here.