Holmes trial: Jury taking break after six days, deliberations will resume after New Year's weekend

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes departed court Wednesday without reaching a verdict after six days of deliberations.

Jurors won't resume discussions until after the upcoming New Year's holiday weekend.

The eight men and four women on the jury had been expected to continue deliberations on Thursday morning, but a court filing after they left disclosed they will be taking a break until Monday.

There was no explanation for the decision to pause deliberations.

Holmes faces 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company's blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough.

Holmes claimed to have invented a medical revolution with Edison, a machine that could run several blood tests on a single sample. She said the invention would save time, resources and patients from needless needle pricks.

Theranos' value soared, and Holmes was dubbed a rising star in the tech sector. But things began to unravel for Holmes after the machine produced inaccurate test results and didn't work the way she described it would.