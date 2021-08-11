Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Grizzly bear in fatal Montana attack was guarding moose carcass, investigators say

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - In this April, 15, 2021, file photo, provided by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, officers from the sheriff's office and West Yellowstone Police Department are seen near the scene of a grizzly bear mauling just outside Yellowstone National Park near West Yellowstone, Mont. Charles "Carl" Mock, 40, 0f West Yellowstone, died on April 17 of injuries sustained in the attack. An investigation into the attack found the grizzly bear was aggressively defending a moose carcass and may have recently fought off another grizzly bear to protect the cache. The bear charged at rescuers and investigators before being shot on April 16, 2021. (Gallatin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Bear Mauling-Investigation
Posted at 3:31 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 15:31:26-04

An investigation into a fatal grizzly bear mauling of a man just outside Yellowstone National Park earlier this year found that the bear might have been defending a moose carcass - even charging at rescuers and investigators - because it recently fought off another grizzly to protect it.

According to the report on the deadly attack, Charles "Carl" Mock, 40, of West Yellowstone, died on April 17 of injuries sustained in the April 15 attack.

"The tragic event of Mr. Mock being attacked by an adult male grizzly bear and subsequently dying from the attack was the direct result of Mr. Mock’s own purposeful or random placed proximity to a moose carcass that an adult male bear had cached and was actively feeding on," the report said.

The 411-pound bear was shot and killed on April 16 when it charged investigators who had returned to the scene.

Mock, who was on the phone with dispatchers for 49 minutes trying to give them exact details of where he was, told them he was taking pictures.

According to the report, a camera was found at the scene and was placed in Mock's vehicle, then a friend of Mock's took possession of the camera.

Investigators did not have the opportunity to examine the camera at the time. When they could view the memory card on April 17, there were no pictures from the Baker’s Hole area or on the day of the attack, the report stated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.