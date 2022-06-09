Grammys create new category for song about social change

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Recording Academy has created a new award for songs that promote social change.

A Special Merit Award will be given to an artist whose song contains "lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy."

The Grammys also added five additional categories. They include songwriter of the year, which would honor music's best composer.

The academy says the new non-classical songwriter category will recognize one individual who was the “most prolific” non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work during an eligibility year.

The four other categories include best spoken word poetry album, alternative music performance, Americana music performance and score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media.

"We're so excited to honor these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress and collaboration," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said.