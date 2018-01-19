Gold medalist Aly Raisman delivers powerful message to accused Olympic doctor in court

WFTS Webteam
1:57 PM, Jan 19, 2018

Gold medalist Aly Raisman appeared in court to testify against former U.S. Olympic doctor Larry Nassar Friday morning.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Gold medalist Aly Raisman appeared in court to testify against former U.S. Olympic doctor Larry Nassar Friday morning.

RELATED: Former USA Gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

The gymnast condemned Nassar for lying to and manipulating numerous athletes, and requested the maximum possible sentence for him.

 

 

 

After an emotional testimony she was greeted with hugs and applause.

RELATED: Amid Larry Nassar trial, USA Gymnastics announces it has cut ties with training center

Fellow gold medalist Jordyn Wieber testified earlier in the day on the fourth day of victim impact statements.

Nassar had previously complained about his ability to face all the victims who had come forward in court.

He is accused of sexual abuse by more than 140 female athletes including several Olympic gold medalists.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top