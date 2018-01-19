Gold medalist Aly Raisman delivers powerful message to accused Olympic doctor in court

Gold medalist Aly Raisman appeared in court to testify against former U.S. Olympic doctor Larry Nassar Friday morning.

The gymnast condemned Nassar for lying to and manipulating numerous athletes, and requested the maximum possible sentence for him.

After an emotional testimony she was greeted with hugs and applause.

Fellow gold medalist Jordyn Wieber testified earlier in the day on the fourth day of victim impact statements.

Nassar had previously complained about his ability to face all the victims who had come forward in court.

He is accused of sexual abuse by more than 140 female athletes including several Olympic gold medalists.