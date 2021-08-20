Watch
NewsNational

Actions

GM expands recall of Chevy Bolt over fire risks

items.[0].image.alt
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 file photo shows a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. General Motors is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall raises questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. President Joe Biden wants to convert 50% of the U.S. vehicle fleet from internal combustion to electricity by 2050 as part of a broader effort to fight climate change. The recall was announced Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
General Motors Bolt Recall
Posted at 5:13 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 17:13:06-04

General Motors (GM) is expanding its recall of Chevrolet Bolt EVs due to a potential fire risk, according to multiple news organizations.

The recall now includes 2019-2022 models, CNBC reports.

Previous recalls included models that date back to 2017.

The latest recall is expected to cost General Motors $1 billion to replace the car batteries.

The recall raises questions about lithium-ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all-electric vehicles. President Joe Biden wants to convert 50% of the U.S. vehicle fleet from internal combustion to electricity by 2050 as part of a broader effort to fight climate change.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.