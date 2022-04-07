Gerber opens photo submissions in search for next spokesbaby

Attention parents! This week, Gerber opened photo submissions as it searches for its next Spokesbaby and Chief Growing Officer.

"Our Chief Growing Officer's biggest responsibility is to inspire joy, sharing happiness with a big smile, giggles, and a lovable personality," Gerber said

This year, the CGO will get a $25,000 cash prize and "surprise perks," according to Gerber's website.

The company is looking for a baby or toddler between zero and four with a "playful smile that can light up the room," and "an irresistible giggle and undeniably lovable personality."

The search is active until Thursday, April 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

This is Gerber's twelfth annual photo search.

“Babies have the power to unite us through their happiness, and we at Gerber support furthering the joy and wellbeing of all babies,” said Tarun Malkani, Gerber president & CEO. “Gerber is taking action this year to build on our 95-year-old purpose to help babies thrive and ensure babies and parents receive the care they need through March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health support programs. For the past 12 years, Photo Search has been a joyous occasion for so many families, and we are honored that our most well-known program will continue to support doing anything for baby.”

Click here to apply and here to read the Photo Search 2022 FAQs.