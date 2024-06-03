Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

GameStop shares surge after meme stock influencer reveals $116 million bet

GameStop sign
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
John Minchillo/AP
Pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at Union Square, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Robinhood and other online trading platforms are moving to restrict trading in GameStop and other stocks that have soared recently due to rabid buying by smaller investors. GameStop stock has rocketed from below $20 to more than $400 this month as a volunteer army of investors on social media challenged big institutions who has placed market bets that the stock would fall. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
GameStop sign
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-03 10:52:46-04

NEW YORK — Shares in GameStop were 35% higher Monday morning after shooting up by almost 73% in premarket trading as the renewed frenzy around meme stocks shows little sign of abating.

The video game retailer’s stock soared hours after a Reddit post by stocks influencer Keith Gill — also known as “Roaring Kitty” — revealed that he had bought nearly $116 million worth of the stock.

The post was the first on Gill’s Reddit account in more than three years, when social media-fueled hype around GameStop (GME) shares was in full swing.

Meme stocks are shares that swing wildly in value based on their popularity among trader communities on social media rather than the companies’ fundamental characteristics. The frenzy started with GameStop in 2021, extending to other companies such as AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Bed, Bath and Beyond, which has since filed for bankruptcy.

Shares of AMC Entertainment were up nearly 13% in morning trading on Monday.

Gill also sent GameStop shares soaring last month after posting a meme on X of a man leaning forward in a chair holding a video games console — his first post on that platform in three years. GameStop had posted a similar cartoon back in February.

The meme is interpreted to mean “when things get serious,” according to website Know Your Meme.

Gill was one of the main posters on the WallStreetBets subreddit — a thread where Reddit users can post on a particular topic — which drove eye-popping rises in GameStop’s stock in 2021. Retail investors bid up the shares, targeting short-sellers, who had been betting on GameStop’s stock falling.

Short-sellers aim to make a profit by borrowing a particular company’s shares, selling them and returning them after purchasing them once they’ve fallen in price.

In 2021, in testimony to US Congress on the GameStop mania, Gill described himself as a casual daytime trader. He also said he did not set out to help stoke the GameStop frenzy and instead believed the stock offered an attractive opportunity for investors.



MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS
Two teens created an organization called Mental H2O, which is for students by students. ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain takes a closer look at the resources the website provides.
Teens create nonprofit to help connect kids with mental health resources online

Latest National News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Cable News Network, a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.