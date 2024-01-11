Watch Now
Fruit Stripe gum to be discontinued

Posted at 2:52 PM, Jan 11, 2024
It’s the end of an era for Fruit Stripe, the decades-old gum brand that was known for its fruit-inspired flavors and zebra-print product: The brand’s owner is discontinuing the striped treat.

“The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly,” a representative for Ferrara, Fruit Stripe’s owner, told CNN on Wednesday. “We considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns – and overall brand trends for Fruit Stripe Gum.”

The iconic gum, which has been sold since the 1960s, came in five flavors: Wet n’ Wild Melon, Cherry, Lemon, Orange and Peach. Each pack came with a temporary tattoo of its mascot, Yipes the Zebra.

Ferrara, which also produces other well-known candy brands, such as Trolli, Fun Dip, Pixy Stix, and Nerds, said discontinuing Fruit Stripe was a “difficult decision.”

Fans of the classic gum brand might still be able to find it in select retailers nationwide before it sells out one last time, Ferrara said.

