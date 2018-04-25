Frontier Airlines flight makes fly-by of KCI due to landing gear concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Emergency crews met a Frontier Airlines plane on the runway Tuesday afternoon at KCI after the plane’s pilots reported landing gear problems.

The pilots of Frontier Airlines Flight 821 from Philadelphia to Kansas City were on approach to KCI around 5:15 p.m. when they radioed into air traffic controllers about a landing gear problem.

The plane did a flyby of the airport before circling back and making another try.

Just before 6 p.m., the plane landed without incident at KCI.

Emergency crews quickly evaluated the plane on the runway before the plane proceeded to the terminal.

The plane was an Airbus A321.

